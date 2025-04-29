Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Stock Performance
Shares of PAY opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus
Insider Activity at Paymentus
In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.