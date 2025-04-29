Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.