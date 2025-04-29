Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.12 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.