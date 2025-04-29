Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 244,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 333.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

