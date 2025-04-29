Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Emerald at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,181,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Price Performance

Emerald stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

