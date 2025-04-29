Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $155.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $42,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,904.90. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $51,786.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,102.46. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $3,198,841. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

