Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roku by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,922. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

