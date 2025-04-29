Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,543 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

