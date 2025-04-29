Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 33,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

