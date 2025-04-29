Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 869,949 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,949 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

