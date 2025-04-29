Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 310,800 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 871,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 409,357 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

