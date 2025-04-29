Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 120,700 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 120,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 40.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

VRA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.86. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

