Rimini Street (RMNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.57 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

