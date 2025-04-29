SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of SJW Group worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SJW Group by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 87,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,872,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

