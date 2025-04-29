Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 351,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $4,322,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sonos by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 243,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 7,557.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 154,011 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

