Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

