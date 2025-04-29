Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 140,116 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 638,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -824,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

