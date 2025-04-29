Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Theravance Biopharma

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.