UBS Group Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $8,737,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

