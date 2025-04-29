Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Veritex worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Veritex stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

