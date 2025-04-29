Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

