Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vox Royalty were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.46. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About Vox Royalty

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.