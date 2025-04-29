Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 295,524 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,334,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 164,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 748,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.