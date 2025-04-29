Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 863,547 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 778,413 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In related news, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,509 shares of company stock worth $7,408,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

WEAV stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

