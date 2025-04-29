Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.18 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.