Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

