Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 905,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 117,022 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of XENE opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

