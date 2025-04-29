XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 19,311 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

