XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 202,580 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,580 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $60,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.29.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

