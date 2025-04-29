XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,352 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, CEO Neal Lux bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This represents a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

FET stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.85 million.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

