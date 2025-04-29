XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 403.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Stem were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

