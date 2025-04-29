XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.61. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,011,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $197,699.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,660 shares of company stock worth $1,128,484. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

