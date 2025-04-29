XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,258 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 561,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DSU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

