XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 17,004 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

