XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 29,585 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,290.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 467,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $1,344,471.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,798,890.46. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 59,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $415,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 588,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,978.02. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

