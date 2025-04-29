XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 36,027 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.