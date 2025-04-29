XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,065,513. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,624,050.84. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

