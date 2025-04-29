XTX Topco Ltd Has $141,000 Stock Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 174,815 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

