XTX Topco Ltd Has $152,000 Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of American Vanguard worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

AVD opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

