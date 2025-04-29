XTX Topco Ltd Has $163,000 Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

View Our Latest Report on YMAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.