XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.