XTX Topco Ltd Invests $148,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 937,331 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

NMFC opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

