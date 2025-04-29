XTX Topco Ltd Invests $191,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.