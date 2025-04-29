XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $151,000 Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.8 %

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

NYSE KW opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

