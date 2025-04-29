XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $153,000 Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.