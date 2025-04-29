XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $164,000 Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

