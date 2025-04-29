XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Absci at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Absci by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Absci by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ABSI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

