XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DADA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $338.25 million for the quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

