XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,910 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

