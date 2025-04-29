XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,243 PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 878,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 237,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares in the last quarter.

PACS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

