XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,842 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

